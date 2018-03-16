Camilla accepts literary doctorate and Legally Blonde wows Edward

She is a self-proclaimed Brontë addict, an avid reader and patron of several literary charities. He is an author and publisher, as well as a familiar solver of word puzzles on Countdown.

Yesterday, their literary worlds converged as Gyles Brandreth, in his capacity as chancellor of Chester University, presented the Duchess of Cornwall with an honorary doctorate for her work in promoting literacy.

Prince Edward at Woodkirk Academy, in Tingley, Leeds

The award also acknowledged Camilla’s role in “celebrating literature”.

Her husband had received an honorary doctorate of letters from the same university in 2007, for his work with the Prince’s Trust. Charles, who also holds the title Earl of Chester, had visited the city with Camilla on that occasion – two years after their wedding. Yesterday she shared the stage with some 500 students receiving their graduation certificates.

Charles’ youngest brother, meanwhile, was in Leeds as part of a campaign to encourage more youngsters to become involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Prince Edward was at Woodkirk Academy in Tingley, where he saw a school performance of Legally Blonde, an adaptation of an American comedy about a woman who attempts to win back her boyfriend by taking a law degree.

The school’s principal, Joe Barton, said Edward’s presence was “fantastic recognition for all the hard work students put into achieving the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and for the staff who volunteer and support them”.

More than 200 pupils at the school are taking part in the programme.

The head girl, Holly Schofield, who spoke to the prince, said: “It was amazing. Not many head girls can say they have the opportunity to do this.”