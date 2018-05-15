Campaign launched to make sea water cleaner

Nine beaches on the South Coast were added to an official list of bathing waters yesterday after passing quality standards.

The Environment Agency (EA) said 422 beaches in England now have water clean enough to swim in.

The agency takes samples at each of the locations to test for cleanliness and has also launched surveys of plastic pollution.

Helen Wakeham, the EA’s Deputy Director of Water Quality, said: “The Environment Agency will continue to work with water companies, councils and local communities to keep our beaches clean, reduce pollution and protect our environment.”