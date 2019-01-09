Lottery cash for nature groups for the isolated

A COMMUNITY project that uses wildlife and nature to help vulnerable or isolated people in South Yorkshire has been awarded lottery funding to help improve the lives of more than 1,000 people through nature over the next three years.

Wild at Heart, which is run by Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, has received £167,758 to support its work with adults aged 50 and over to help improve health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and grow confidence through nature-based activities such as wildlife gardening and nature photography.

Over the last five years, more than 4,000 people have taken part in more than 700 activities. The National Lottery grant will help fund projects including a group based at Longley Four Greens Community Centre in the Sheffield and a monthly group at Rotherham’s Clifton Park.