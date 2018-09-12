New sessions to help beat loneliness

SPORTS enthusiasts affected by loneliness and dementia can find friendship and support at two new weekly groups.

The Sporting Memories Network, which already runs reminiscence groups across the region, is launching two new sessions in Easingwold and Wigginton, after teaming up with York City Foundation.

Funded by the Whitwam Family Charitable Trust, which helps charitable causes in the York area, the new sessions on Thursdays and Mondays provide an opportunity to enjoy sharing memories of watching or playing sport, looking at images of sporting heroes and enjoying memorabilia, while sharing stories and memories with fellow group members.

Similar sessions have been running at York City’s Bootham Crescent ground for two years

Tracey Gowlett, housing and care manager at Springhill Court, Easingwold, which will host the Thursday session from today, said: “Groups like these are so important for resident wellbeing at Springhill Court. They provide a sense of involvement and offer residents the chance to meet new people with shared common interests. It’s also particularly special for those living with dementia, who may not remember some of the events discussed, but will remember the overwhelming feeling of joy that their local heroes once gave to them.”

Attendance is free of charge and no advance booking is required. For further information, contact the Foundation Office on 01904 559508 or email enquiries@yorkcityfcfoundation.co.uk.

Elsewhere, two new support groups are being launched in Leeds and Sheffield to help people facing loneliness after bereavement. British Red Cross and Co-op will collaborate with Cruse Bereavement Care to support the ‘More than Words’ social groups.