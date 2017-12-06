Summit will celebrate work to tackle loneliness in some of Yorkshire’s most rural areas

A SUMMIT to celebrate three years of work to tackle loneliness and isolation in some of Yorkshire’s most rural communities will hear real experiences tomorrow.

Age UK North Craven is bringing together other branches of the charity, partners, and NHS staff in Skipton to share the work it has been doing to highlight and help those in its community affected by the issue.

It will hear from successful projects working both locally and nationally, and from one resident who successfully overcame her own loneliness.

Sue Bradley, the organisation’s chief officer, said: “We do a lot of outreach work in the villages of Craven and one of the issues that came up time and time again was the real feelings of isolation some people felt - almost invisible in their communities.

“This led to a real focus, three years ago, in joining seven other Age UK branches around the country in testing out some of the ways we could make a difference to people’s lives. It has been quite a learning curve, not just in how to engage people in the services and activities that are out there, but in working with clubs on how they can detect the characteristics of loneliness in those who might come along.

“It has been about helping the person in the round, looking at all facets of their lives, to help them to address their loneliness.”

The Yorkshire Post has been campaigning to raise awareness of the health effects of loneliness since February 2014.