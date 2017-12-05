Campbells at your service in Leyburn, for last 150 years

Punching above its weight is a character trait of the popular market town of Leyburn where this Wensleydale community boasts a thriving market square with many small to medium-sized retail establishments from shops to tearooms and pubs to hotels.

Considering its population of just 2,183 as recorded in the last census in 2011 it is faring very well in having so many services at residents’ disposal, largely due to its tourist sector trade.

One of the businesses that has stood the test of time, embraced change and will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2018 is R Campbell & Sons of Leyburn, better known today as simply Campbells of Leyburn situated on Commercial Square. Store manager Richard Walker recently picked up the Yorkshire Post Rural Award for Rural High Street Retailer on behalf of the team that continues to supply locals and visitors with food, drink and much more besides.

Richard has been with the family concern from boy to man and barring a couple of sojourns away due to university and for him a mercifully short experience with a major retailer has already racked up around 30 years since he started.

“I came here as a Saturday boy when I was 13 and my first jobs were sweeping the floor and weighing customers’ fruit and veg. It gets into your blood. We’ve never stood still. You can’t afford to do that. We were the first business in Leyburn to take on bar coding, first to go self-service, first to stock videos when they became all the rage.

“We have the best butcher’s counter and delicatessen in Wensleydale and our wines and spirits floor (taking up the whole of the upper deck) amazes new customers and continues to fascinate and provide an experience for all our regulars.

“We’re always watching for the next trend. Who would have known two years ago that we would be selling 100 different gins having been at seven or eight up until then?

“We pride ourselves on stocking and finding what customers want and we go out of our way to ensure that the tradition of personal service is still here today.

“Yes, we all know people can purchase off the internet when they want something individual but there are many who still like their high street shop to get it for them. It keeps that bond between our customers and us.

“We have 50 varieties of champagne including all of the major brands but just the other day a customer came in asking for one we didn’t have.

“I was able to source it for delivery the next day. We feel that our store is more about everyone enjoying coming here rather than it being seen as the weekly chore.”

Butcher Joe Westwood has lived in Leyburn 25 years. His grandfather owned Westwood Butchers in the town for many years. He ensures that all of the beef and lamb is locally sourced and that taste comes first.

“I get out on to farms where I check out the full beast. Our mix of beef includes Dexter from Castle Bolton, Stabiliser from Wensley and Shorthorn from Bellerby. Slow cooking joints are back big time on shopping lists with such as ox cheeks proving popular.

“It’s tenderness and flavour that I’m looking for and you need to taste the beef without sauce to fully appreciate it. Tomahawk steaks are going well too and ribeye has long been a favourite.

“All of our lamb comes from Leyburn livestock market just up the road. I buy there every Wednesday and I look for Texel and Beltex mainly. I’m looking for good covering of fat, which for our customers is something that they really look for and want.”

Clive Torrens was employed by Campbells for 17 years and is the resident historian with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the business.

He recalls how it all started and the family’s occasionally tragic past, particularly in the early days.

“There have been five generations. The original founders were Robert Campbell and his son Alexander, who had been an apprentice at Dent’s greengrocers next door.

“Young Alexander took over the premises that back then had only half of the frontage there is today when the chemist Dobson’s moved in 1868. His father backed him so that’s how it became R Campbell & Sons.

“‘Robert passed away three years later in 1871 and Alexander died at just 33 years of age in 1875. John Carter Campbell, Alexander’s brother, subsequently ran the business, which was then passed on to his son, another Robert, who died in 1933 aged 49. He’d lost his wife when she was just 24.

“The fourth generation needed a little helping hand as Robert’s son, Robert Anthony Campbell, known to everyone as Tony, was only 13 when he inherited the business. Tony’s stepmother Anne Campbell stepped into the breach until he was ready to take the reins.

“Tony went away to fight in World War II and while he was away his farmer cousins, the Amsdens, looked after the business. When Tony returned in 1945 he was to marry a local girl Marjorie and together they ran the store plus set up another shop in town.

“When Ernest Adamson who ran the next door shop to the store in Commercial Square retired in 1975 Tony and Marjorie sold the other shop to double the size here. Since then many extensions going further back from the road have been added since.

“When Tony died in 1995 it was his son Douglas, the fifth generation and Doug to everyone, who together with his wife Kathleen (Kath) advanced the business massively and kept Campbells thinking ahead.”

Tragically Doug passed away three years ago this coming February and it is currently Kath and Richard who now shoulder the dual responsibility for the store’s future.

Doug and Kath’s son and daughter are Matthew and Beth. They could potentially be the sixth generation of Campbell to carry on the line. Matthew is presently reading business studies at university.