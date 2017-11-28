Can you give this three-legged dog a new home Leeds?

A three-legged dog is looking for a new family after finding himself homeless for the second time.

Dogs Trust Leeds is on the lookout for a new home for Sam, a ten-year-old cross breed who first arrived at the York Road rehoming centre as a stray at the age of three. He was quickly adopted but his owner sadly died, leaving Sam on the hunt for a comfy retirement home.

Centre manager Amanda Sands said: “Sam is absolutely adorable and, as an older boy used to all his home comforts after being a stray, he isn’t taking too well to kennel life. He’d make a great addition to a family.”

Sam would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Call 0300 3030292, visit the trust or go to www.dogstrust.org.uk