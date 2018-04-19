Can you help police trace missing 52-year-old Hull woman?

Have your say

POLICE in Hull are appealing for information to trace a missing 52-year-old woman from Willerby.

Hillary Robson was last seen in the Maplewood Avenue area of Willerby at 8pm on Wednesday (April 18) and has not been in touch with her family since.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "She’s never gone missing before and this is out of character for her."

Hillary Robson is described as 52-years-old, white, around 5ft 3in tall and slim, with short blond hair.

She was wearing a black jacket, trousers and chunky heeled boots.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 86 of April 19 2018.