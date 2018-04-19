Can you help police trace wanted Scarborough man?

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace a wanted Scarborough man who failed to attend court.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Joshua Scott after he failed to attend court in connection with charges of resisting a police officer, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a door, assault and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Police say he may be in the Scarborough or Middlesbrough areas.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting 12180051392.