Cancer death of 29-year-old Leeds United fan: Wife fundraising in ex-footballer’s memory

THE wife of a former footballer from Leeds who died of cancer aged 29 is raising funds for a charity that helped care for him.

Former York City player Kane Ashcroft from Morley, who was suffering from testicular cancer, died after suffering liver failure in October 2015 when his son Carlton was aged just three-years-old.

Kane and Jennifer Ashcroft with son Carlton

Leeds United fan Mr Ashcroft was cared for on a Teenage Cancer Trust ward during a number of stays at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

His widow Jennifer Ashcroft, 32, ran last weekend’s Leeds Half Marathon and has so far raised more than £600 for the trust.

Mrs Ashcroft said her husband, who worked as a sales adviser at The Plumb Centre in Morley, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2014.

He underwent intense chemotherapy and had major surgery to remove a tumour from his abdomen in July 2015.

He died at St James’s Hospital on October 8 2015, the day of his wife’s 30th birthday.

Mrs Ashcroft said the family chose to hold his wake in the Gary Speed suite at Elland Road as her husband was a “massive” Leeds United fan

Mrs Ashcroft said: “He was kind and caring and an amazing father.”

She added: “The Teenage Cancer Trust looked after him so well and made the whole journey more manageable.

“The work they do on those wards is amazing and the staff are so kind and helpful.”

Mr Ashcroft first played for York City as a teenager in the 2003/04 season and made four appearances for the club before he was released at the end of the 2004/05 season due to injury.

To support Jennifer Ashcroft’s fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust, go to www.justgiving.com/Jennifer-Ashcroft1