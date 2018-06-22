Cancer fight Leeds dad’s London Marathon run bid

An INSPIRATIONAL Leeds dad who joined a running club after being diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer is refusing to let the disease get in the way of his ambition to compete in the London Marathon.

Doctors have told John Metcalf, 56, of Beeston, that chemotherapy will not eradicate his cancer and will only stop it spreading.

John Metcalf with his daughter Hannah. '' Picture Scott Merrylees

But Mr Metcalf – who has two children and a three-year-old grandson called Harry – is determined to keep on running.

He is a member of South Leeds Lakers running club, takes part in the Cross Flatts Park park run in Beeston every Saturday and has run a string of races including the Leeds 10K and The Abbey Dash.

Mr Metcalf, who worked as a building maintenance manager for Leeds City Council before he had to retire through ill health, was a fit and healthy club cricketer who had played for teams including Amaranth at Crossgates, Rodley and Farnley Hill.

He was on a holiday in Calella near Barcelona in Spain with wife Caroline, 53, in August 2014 when he started suffering severe stomach pains.

John Metcalf is hoping to com[pete in next year's London Marathon.

He saw his GP on returning to the UK and was sent to St James’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Mr Metcalf underwent surgery to remove a tennis ball sized tumour from his large intestine and later had surgery to remove the majority of his liver.

The cancer has spread to his lymph glands and doctors have told him they can only use chemotherapy to stop the cancer spreading.

Me Metcalf, who joined South Leeds Lakers running club in August 2015, won a coveted ballot place in the year’s London Marathon in April, but was unable to take part.

He said: “We soon realised there was no way I was going to be able run the marathon and undergo intensive chemotherapy.

“If I can work out a training programme around the chemotherapy then it’s all on for next year.

“You have got to keep your mind active and I try to do that all the time.

“I knew from day one that this was going to be a difficult journey.

“Going for a run means I can forget about everything for an hour.

“It’s a really good way of forgetting about things until reality creeps back in again.

“If I hadn’t found running and I hadn’t found the support network and everything else that goes with it I don’t think I could have got to where I am now – five years after diagnosis in such a positive frame of mind.

“Family and friends have been amazing. I couldn’t have got through it without them.”

Mr Metcalf’s wife of 25-years Caroline, said: “I think it’s brilliant how he deals with it all.

“I don’t know if I could do it. I would probably just sit in a corner and cry my eyes out, but that’s not John. He just keeps going.”

Mr Metcalf has two children, Hannah, 24, and Tom, 22.

Hannah Metcalf entered a YEP competition to find the best dad in Leeds in conjunction with the White Rose shopping centre.

Judges awarded the Metcalf family second place in the contest.

Miss Metcalf said: “The doctors have just said they will never be able to cure it. They have just got to keep it under control with chemotherapy.

“Throughout all the pain and sickness he never gave up.

“He inspires everyone at his running club with his strength and determination. He won’t give up,

“Whenever I feel down and want to give up I just think of my dad and all he has achieved.

“He’s my inspiration and I love him dearly.”