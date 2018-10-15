Cancer patient Sean Coxhead runs through the rain at Yorkshire Marathon

When Sean Coxhead decided to take part in a 26-mile run along with thousands of others, his aim was to beat his own best finishing time.

But after being given the news that he had terminal cancer, the husband and father was determined to complete as much of the Yorkshire Marathon as he could. After braving heavy rain and being helped by his friends at the event in York, Mr Coxhead, 36, was hugged by his wife Karina, 35, and daughter, Freya, seven, as he crossed the finishing line.

Exhausted after the race, Mr Coxhead, of York, said: “It’s horrific weather and it’s been hard but the crowds have been great and cheered us on.”

He was helped along the route by friends from fitness group Good Gym, and said: “It feels fantastic. It’s amazing and these guys have done so much to help me out.” Mr Coxhead has been undergoing gruelling chemotherapy treatment for his illness, and said: “You can’t stop. You have to push on and keep going and not let things like this stop you.”

His achievement was reminiscent of the efforts of Jane Tomlinson, the late charity campaigner from Leeds who completed endurance events after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. She raised almost £2m for charity before her death in 2007. The Yorkshire Marathon is part of the Jane Tomlinson Run for All charity.