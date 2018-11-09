Candlebar in Leeds has closed and will undergo a rebrand

Granary Wharf bar Candlebar has shut its doors and is currently undergoing a rebrand.

The bar, in the ground floor of Candle House near Leeds Station, first opened in 2015 and is run by Ossett Brewery.

Serving craft beers, cocktails and wines from around the world, it originally had a rustic Italian pizza menu but later switched to offering sushi.

The bar closed in October for refurbishment work and will re-open next week as one of the brewer's two Craft Asylum-branded bars in the city centre, the other being on East Parade, near Greek Street.

Their focus will be on craft beer from the company's new Salt Beer Factory in Saltaire, guest ales, artisan gins and premium coffee. The food service will not be continuing but bar snacks including popcorn and olives will be on sale.

Craft Asylum opens on Friday November 16.

You can read more about the Salt Beer Factory microbrewery and taproom here.