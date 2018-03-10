Cannabis factory with over 300 plants discovered at Sheffield property

A cannabis factory with over 300 plants has been discovered by police, during a raid of a Sheffield property.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the cannabis factory was uncovered in the Page Hall/Grimesthorpe area of the city, but an exact location has not yet been provided.

A cannabis factory has been discovered in the Page Hall/Grimesthorpe area of the city. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

In addition to the plants, a further 1.5kilos of loose dried cannabis was also discovered at the property.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Following a period of pro-active work, PCs and PCSOs from the Fir Vale team have uncovered a cannabis factory in the Page Hall/Grimesthorpe area.

"Over 300 plants have been seized from the address and will be sent for destruction, along with 1.5 kilos of loose dried cannabis.

"Forensic enquiries are ongoing. We will continue to target those who seek to profit from criminal activity."

