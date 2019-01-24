Cannabis plants worth £580,000 found in Rotherham drug dens

Two cannabis factories discovered in Rotherham yesterday contained plants worth £580,000 it has been revealed.

Police officers discovered the drug dens in two homes in the Clifton area of the town.

Pellumb Senja, aged 43 and Voker Ndreka, 18, have both been charged with production and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of their cases reaching court.