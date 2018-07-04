Capturing heart of Carleton life through the ages

A snapshot of Yorkshire Dales village life through the years is set to go on display at a new exhibition.

The fascinating collection of 180 photographs of Carleton-in-Craven will be shown at the village hall, St Mary’s Church and the local school on July 7 and 8.

The eye-catching selection of images will include displays on Carleton’s band, its choirs, social occasions, sport, galas, jubilees and working community lifestyles.

The photographs include hay making along Heslaker Lane and a group of day trippers from the village paying a visit to Kilnsey in the 1900s.

The collection has been taken from the Carleton archive which has been sourced from the last decade.

The decision to establish a digital photograph archive for the village was taken back in 2008.

Enough photographs were submitted for digitization to enable a first exhibition to be held in 2009.

Following the success of the exhibition it was then decided to set up a research group and the aim of the archive became to collect a lasting record of the village and to make it accessible to others.

The archive now holds thousands of pictures depicting the heart of village life and offers people the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about the community’s rich history.

At the July event, which takes place between 1pm and 5pm, there will also be a mystery board containing photographs for which extra information is required.

Visitors will be invited to help fill in any gaps in an effort to help preserve the Craven village’s history for future generations and for those with a particular interest in history.

And in the church there will be a family history table, where visitors can seek help to discover more about Carleton families or buildings.

Additionally, three films of Carleton Galas, made in the second half of the 20th Century and held by the Yorkshire Film Archive, will be shown during the exhibition.