Car being chased by police crashes near Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car that was being chased by police crashed between Leeds and Bradford.

It was in the early hours of this morning on the A651 Bradford Road near to the junction with Brownhill Drive in Birkenshaw

A blue Ford Focus was being followed by a police car after it failed to stop for officers and then a collision occurred between the moving vehicle and parked cars at the side of the road.

A 44-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting log number *42 of 7 December.