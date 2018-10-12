Car blaze at the Stray in Harrogate

A car is believed to have been deliberately set ablaze near the Harrogate Stray, leaving some residents concerned at the number of incidents occurring in the area.

Firefighters from Harrogate were called out today at 12.20am (Friday, October 12) to reports of a car fire on Stray Rein.

Will Kershaw, who witnessed the fire, said pieces of the black Vauxhall Corsa were 'popping and exploding' off of the car.

He said: "The fire must've been blazing for at least 10 minutes before I got there. There were bits of the vehicle popping and exploding, and the fire service arrived at about 00:25.

He added: "It seems like more incidents are occurring. There's no CCTV around there, and with it being away from houses there's no security from residents being close by."

The car is believed to have also been damaged earlier that day.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crew from Harrogate Fire Station were able to put out the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus, and that the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.