Car caught travelling the WRONG way down West Yorkshire motorway junction

Have your say

Police said officers 'couldn't believe their eyes' after capturing this car travelling in the wrong direction down a motorway slip road.

This damning photo shows the car - a silver Toyota Yaris - driving through the junction of the M606 in completely the wrong direction.

-> Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on roundabout

The offence took place on the M606 at the junction of Rooley Lane in Bradford.

A spokesman for the force, on West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit account, said: "It beggars belief what this driver was thinking. We couldn't believe our eyes either. Driver issued with a ticket for this offence."

Have you ever seen anything more dangerous out on our roads?

* Join our new Facebook group for the latest on Leeds traffic incidents - www.facebook.com/groups/leedstraffic