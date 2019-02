Have your say

An out-of-control car has damaged the wall of Boots in Guiseley after colliding with it.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon and involved a male driver, who was not hurt, and a blue hatchback vehicle.

The brickwork at the side of the store, on Park Road at the Guiseley Retail Park, was damaged and a police cordon was erected around the scene.

Customers inside were shocked but no injuries were reported.