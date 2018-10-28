Car crashes into Scarborough's historic cliff tramway station

Have your say

A parked car has damaged Scarborough's cliff lift station after rolling into the Victorian building.

The Central Tramway terminus links St Nicholas Cliff and South Bay and is operated by the country's oldest cliff lift company, having opened to passengers in 1881.

Cafe-bar The Cat's Pyjamas, which has a unit inside the station building, posted photos on their Facebook page showing the damage caused by the accident.

The fascinating history of Scarborough's Central Tramway

The cliff lift usually closes at the end of October for winter maintenance work.

The restaurant was forced to remain closed today for safety reasons.

"We’re sorry to say that unfortunately we won’t be open today as our attempt to become a drive-through business hasn’t worked out too well. Fortunately nobody was hurt when this parked car rolled off and into our building."

In August a parked car rolled into the famous Bettys tearoom in Harrogate, damaging pillars and the historic canopy.