Car gets lodged in Huddersfield house wall after suspected brake failure

A motorist escaped with just minor injuries after his car swerved off the road and crashed into a house in Huddersfield.

The car careered through a fence and a garden wall before becoming "embedded" into the wall of the property, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle, the fire service said.

No one was inside the house at the time of the accident which occurred in Brockholes Lane at around 2.10pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car had suffered a "suspected brake failure".

Fire crews worked to release the driver from the car and when he was freed he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters from Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe fire stations attended the incident, as well as a technical rescue unit and support crew from Cleckheaton.