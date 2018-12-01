Car hits and damages house in Leeds

Have your say

A CAR has struck and badly damaged a house in Leeds after a driver lost control.

Police were called to the incident on High Bank Approach at Colton this afternoon (Sat Dec 1) after receving reports that a car had collided with a house.

Inspector Emma Oldroyd of West Yorkshire Police said the house suffered "quite substantial"structural damage.

Insp Oldroyd said no-one was in the house at the time of the collision.

Police are investigating if the collision happened after the driver suffered a medical episode.

Insp Oldroyd said fire crews and gas engineers are at the scene working to ensure gas supplies to the house are made safe.