Car left stranded on A1 (M) near Boroughbridge after crashing into central reservation

A passing recovery driver spotted a stranded crashed car on the A1 (M) near Boroughbridge and stopped to help until police arrived.

The white Citreon Cactus was left stranded on the third lane of the A1 (M) near Boroughbridge after the driver crashed into the central reservation on Thursday evening, (March 22).

But as a recovery driver drove past the scene, he stopped and offered the driver protection until the police arrived to deal with the incident.

Sergeant Paul Cording of Harrogate Roads Policing Group said fortunately there were no injuries.