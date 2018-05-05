Car ploughs into central reservation on South Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a stretch of motorway in South Yorkshire earlier this morning, after a car ploughed into a central reservation.

The incident took place between junctions 32 and 33 of the M1 southbound, between Doncaster and Rotherham, just after 6am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the two occupants of the vehicle were out by the time the fire service arrived on the scene.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also called out to the collision.