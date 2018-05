The emergency services have been sent out to a Sheffield street morning, after a vehicle crashed into parked cars.

The collision took place in Fox Hill Road, Birley Carr at around 6.30am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "It involved one vehicle which seems to have left the road and seems to have crashed into two or three vehicles."

He added that the collision resulted in the driver's air bags being deployed, but no-one is believed to have injured.