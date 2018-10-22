`

Car plunges 10ft into waterway and lands on its roof

The car plunged 10ft and landed on its roof. Photo: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
A car has plunged 10ft into a waterway in Skipton.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Coach Street shortly after 8.30am today and used a ladder to get to the overturned vehicle but found there was no-one trapped inside.

Watch manager Martyn Hughes said it was “not the first time” they had been called out to the spot.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Skipton were called to a report of a vehicle that had fallen 10ft into a stream.

"The crews used a ladder to make access to the vehicle and after inspection it was found there were no persons trapped in the vehicle."

