Car smashes into stone wall after skidding down 'frozen' Sheffield road

Furious Sheffield residents have hit out at the state of their 'frozen' road after a car skidded into a stone wall.

The driver was travelling down Brown House Lane in High Bradfield on Tuesday morning when they skidded on the ice and lost control,

Crash in Sheffield - Credit: @futilevignette

The car smashed into the stone wall, destroying the wall and heavily damaging the front right side of the vehicle.

Nearby residents said that the road was gritted at 11pm on Monday evening but rain had washed it away before the following morning.

Neighbours said that the man was seriously shaken following the incident but warned that it 'could have been a tragedy'.

They have now called for snow ploughs to properly grit and clear the roads to prevent similar accidents happening in future.

Sheffield City Council have warned that more freezing temperatures snow showers are expected tonight and Streets Ahead gritters will be out from 6pm.

Around 200 tonnes of grit will be dispersed by 16 gritters but Streets Ahead warned that 'even treated roads' may not be ice free tomorrow.

A spokesperson said: "Freezing temperatures and snow showers have been forecast again tonight so Streets Ahead gritters, including farmers, will be out to deliver precautionary gritting.

"Although Streets Ahead delivers a robust winter service, we cannot guarantee that even treated roads will be ice free. We would therefore urge motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave plenty of time to reach their destination and drive according to the prevailing weather conditions.