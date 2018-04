Have your say

A car stolen during a recent burglary has now been found on a Sheffield housing estate.

A Vauxhall Astra was taken during a burglary in the Rotherham area.

Officers located from the Manor and Arbourthorne Team located the vehicle today on Park Grange Mount in Norfolk Park, displaying false registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 478 08/04/2018.