A MAN suffered smoke inhalation after a caravan blaze in Ossett near Wakefield.

Fire crews from Ossett and Dewsbury were called to reports of a caravan fire on Wakefield Road at Ossett just after midnight on Sunday (December 10).

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman, said crews extinguished the blaze, adding : "Fire crews administered oxygen to one male casualty, believed to be the occupier of the caravan, who was suffering from the effects of smoke."