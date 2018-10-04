Care England chief executive Martin Green calls for “complete overhaul” of the system

Major changes to the social care system are needed to ease a crisis facing hospitals and support rising numbers of people with long-term health conditions.

That is according to the boss of Care England, which represents independent social care providers, who has called for a complete overhaul of the current system.

Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive of the organisation, said the country was no closer to finding a long-term solution after “endless inquiries, commissions and reports”.

He said: “When you see hospitals that are in crisis, it is often because there are not enough social care services to discharge people to when they have finished their medical treatment.

“One of our major problems is that the notion of separate health and social care services is not fit for purpose in the 21st century.”

His comments were made after Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged an extra £240m for social care this winter. The Government has also promised a social care Green Paper.

Prof Green said: “What I want to see in the new Green Paper is a complete overhaul of community support services and a new way to join up medical and social needs.”

Prof Green called on the Government to tackle ageism, which he said is “rife” throughout the system. He said: “There is much that needs to be done, and the Green Paper is a real opportunity to get some innovation and creativity into our system, and we will not forgive politicians if they fail us again.”