‘Caring’ Manu Tuilagi a key part of what we do - Eddie Jones

ENGLAND coach Eddie Jones admits playing without Manu Tuilagi’s power makes life “difficult” for his side – so it is no surprise they are now so full of confidence.

The robust centre, 28, returned from his latest injury to blast holes in Ireland on Saturday and keep alive Red Rose hopes of claiming the Six Nations title.

England head coach Eddie Jones

He was a force from the off in the 24-12 win and the England management will hope to keep him firing in such a manner for their remaining games against Wales and Italy.

Jones said: “He’s powerful; we don’t have a powerful back line.

“We’ve got good movers but power’s a very important part of the game and when we don’t have him it’s difficult.”

Asked if his looming presence also has a psychological effect on opponents, Jones added: “I’m not so sure on opponents but definitely in our team.

“Players get a lot of confidence playing with him. He’s a very popular guy in the team.

“He looks after young players – he looked after Joe Cokanasiga at the World Cup, he’s looking after Ollie Thorley at the moment – and just does those things off his own back.

“He’s a very caring guy and he adds a lot to the team.

“In that way he gives us more than just our physical presence.”

This self-appointed mentoring role is interesting; Tuilagi was fined after infamously jumping off a ferry in Auckland harbour at the 2011 World Cup.

He was, of course, just 20 at the time and has clearly matured both on and off the field since.

Tuilagi explained: “I just try and help the young guys coming in – especially coming into a big environment like England.

“I was in that position once and sometimes you can get overwhelmed so I’m just there to keep them focussed and keep doing what they are doing and not change anything because they have come in to England.

“What they did got them here so I said ‘don’t change anything’.

“I feel really old! The young boys are really good and keen to learn. If I can help them it’s good for the team.”

Jones says prop Mako Vunipola is unlikely to be available for the Wales game as he remains in Tonga on family business .