Two vehicles have ended up in a canyon after accidents on an isolated Dales road during yesterday's snowfall.

The cars - one of them a 4x4 - were attempting to traverse the road between Settle and Kirkby Malham when they lost control.

The cars left the road and ended up stranded in this snowy ditch

The photos were taken by Thomas Beresford, who described the road as being 'sheet ice underneath snow'.

The cars lost control in icy conditions

The vehicles are awaiting recovery