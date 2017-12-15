Cars in Leeds battered by water erupting from burst main in Otley Road

This was the scene in Leeds this morning as cars were battered by water shooting up from a burst pipe.

Water erupted from the burst main on the A660 Otley Road, close to the Lawnswood Arms, in Adel until around 9am when the supply was shut off.

The road had remained opened throughout the morning, with drivers having to negotiate a large amount of surface water.

A dog walker who saw the temporary geyser in action said: "I've never seen anything like it."

Yorkshire Water had earlier said on Twitter: "We have been made aware of a large burst on Otley Road. We are treating this as an emergency and will update on here as we receive the information."