Cars the stars at classic day out for fathers and families at Harewood House

FAMILIES enjoyed the Father’s Day Classic Car and Motor Show at one of Britain’s finest stately homes.

Thousands of people flocked to see a spectacular variety of vintage and classic cars lined up in a field next to Castle Howard – including everything from kit to custom, American and electric vehicles.

Chris Edwards with his 1946 MG TC during the Classic Car & Motor Show at Castle Howard in Yorkshire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Organisers were expecting as many as 900 cars to turn up to the show, which included many gems, including three Packard cars from the United States brought across from America by Bob Mitchell, from Ossett.

John Smith from Mirfield showed off his Austin Healey 100M, which was displayed at the 1955 Earls Court Motor Show, and is one of only eight of its right-hand drives in the country.

A string of car clubs also attended the event including the Mercedes Benz Owners Club, Ford Cougar UK, Northern Monkeys and City of Leeds MG Club.

Prizes were also awarded by International Concours judges Richard and Christine Lee, who are well known across the northern classic vehicle scene, for the best club and the vintage or classic motor vehicles in the best condition.