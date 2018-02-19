Cars used in Leeds Rolex shop ram raid found by police

Cars used in an attempted ram raid on a city centre Rolex watch shop have been recovered by the police.

Police said the the red Fiat Stilo and blue Ford Focus ST were used in the incident at the Rolex at Prestons store, Commercial Street, Leeds, shortly before noon yesterday.

A balaclava-clad gang armed with tools attempted to raid the shop but left empty-handed after they were unable to get into the building.

The cars are being examined by police forensic experts after being found in Sayner Lane, Hunslet, just after 2.10pm today.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anyone leaving the vehicles there or acting suspiciously in the area at any time since the ram raid yesterday afternoon.”

The Fiat was reversed into the Rolex shop window before the gang tried to remove the glass. Police said the vehicles approached the scene by turning off The Headrow along King Charles Street and driving through The Core shopping centre.

They then drove down emerged onto Lands Lane, then drove down onto Commercial Street. They left the scene along Commercial Street and down Briggate.

The Fiat, registration WN04WEV, was previously sold and had not been registered to a new keeper. The Ford was carrying cloned number plates with registration YK66UKJ, which belongs to a legitimate similar vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13180081680, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.