Carter Jonas launches sixth annual Pedalthon

LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness in the UK, is set to receive a further boost following the launch of the sixth annual Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019. Last year’s ride raised over than £16,500 for LandAid.

In 2017/2018 LandAid grant funded 17 projects in the UK which are bringing empty properties back into use for young people in extreme housing need or who are homeless.

Teams from Carter Jonas’ 33 offices, including four in Yorkshire, will join more than 350 cyclists taking part from across the UK’s property and business community. To date the event has raised more than £56,000 for charity. The Yorkshire Post is media partner.

Entry is open to both individuals and corporate teams. March. For more information, visit www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk