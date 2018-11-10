Cash machine explodes in failed midnight robbery

A cash machine has been blown up in a failed midnight robbery at a petrol station in Huddersfield.

CCTV images have been released by police after three men targeted the free-standing machine at the Jet petrol station in Milnsbridge last night.

The first man, with his face covered, is said to have pumped flammable gas into the machine using a pipe from the boot of his white Aldi.

The gas was then ignited - causing an explosion which damaged the machine but left them unable to access the cash - before the trio fled the scene.

A second suspect was seen on CCTV recovering the pipeline back into the boot. A third returned to the vehicle and the offenders drove off.

West Yorkshire Police believe the Aldi may have been a Q3 or Q5 model.

Det Con Christopher Eglen, of Kirklees District CID, said: "I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any knowledge of this incident or can assist with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180564061 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."