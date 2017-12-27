Cash reward offered after keys for holiday destination stolen in York

Police in York are appealing for witnesses after the theft of boating equipment, clothes, food and "unique" keys from inside a car.

The offence happened on Nunthorpe Road overnight between yesterday and today.

A large amount of personal property was stolen from a dark red Ford Focus estate.

The items removed included four identical family suitcases filled with adult and child clothing, large blue Ikea-style carrier bags containing food, and four 'Crewsaver' boating life-jackets - two yellow children's and two adult buoyancy aids, one light blue and the other dark blue.

The London family, who were stopping over in York on the way celebrate the New Year in Scotland, is particularly keen to recover a "very unique" set of keys to their holiday destination.

Police did not provide a description of the keys.

They are offering a £500 reward for information about the offence to be passed to the police as soon as possible, including the recovery of the keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and use extension 30445. People can also email 000445@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12170230237 when providing details.