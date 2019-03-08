Castleford Tigers stadium development to be discussed by planning chiefs

The finer details of Castleford Tigers' new stadium development will be discussed in public next week.

Five Towns Park, which has now become known as the Axiom project, will be built on land next to the M62 in Glass Houghton after being given outline planning permission in 2015.

The development will consist of the rugby league ground with space for 10,000 spectators, as well as retail outlets, a car park and a country park.

Now, issues around the design of the project and the infrastructure around it will be put before Wakefield Council's planning committee next Thursday.

No substantial changes from the original plans have been put forward, but councillors will be asked to approve the layout of the country park and the proposed road access to the site, among other things.

The highly anticipated project was due to be finished in 2021, but in the documents released ahead of the meeting there is no mention of that or any other timescale for it being completed.

However, the report does say: "Officers consider that the proposed stadium design is appropriate for the site and its setting.

"It would provide a high quality, modern facility for the rugby club which could accommodate the club’s future needs and requirements, whilst maintaining the identity of the club and the historic link to the existing Wheldon Road stadium."

Last year, developers Lateral said that the Axiom scheme would be the "largest out of town retail, leisure and sports development in England for 20 years".

The retail park, which will have 75 units, has already attracted a number of high-street chains, with Marks and Spencers, Next, Primark and Boots having all signed up.