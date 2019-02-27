Castlehouse Construction on track to exceed £20m turnover

Castlehouse Construction is on track to exceed the £20m turnover mark in its milestone year.

The Leeds-based company is celebrating a decade in business and reports a strong pipeline of work with more than £15m worth of projects already underway this year.

The business was formed in 2009 by directors Richard Lumley and Frank Kofler, who combined their experience of working for and founding companies in the Yorkshire region for more than 40 years. Castlehouse now employs more than 30 staff from its Leeds headquarters.

Turnover has increased from £195,000 in 2011/12 to more than £20m in 2018/19. The company attributes its success to its growing partnerships with major retailers and an increasingly diverse portfolio.

The company, which works across all sectors, has a nationwide framework agreement in place with Lidl and has recently completed its 20th new build project for the retailer.

A stand out project for the firm was the completion of the new £4m Priory accommodation in the grounds of Sneaton Castle in Whitby for the Order of the Holy Paraclete, which was recently featured on BBC’s Songs of Praise.

Mr Lumley said: “(We) are confident of a strong pipeline of projects in 2019/20 and further growth.”