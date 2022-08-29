Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos are fifth in the Super League table with two rounds remaining, one point clear of both Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers.

But with one of those teams guaranteed to drop points at Wheldon Road today, Leeds have the chance to secure a play-off place against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this evening.

Smith insisted there is no extra pressure on the Rhinos now they are on the brink of confirming a top-six spot.

Leeds Rhinos are in contention to finish fourth. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The main thing is trying to approach every match like it’s a critical one,” said Smith.

“That’s the mentality we’ve really tried to generate - to not look too far ahead and not look at the ladder too much.

“I know people are aware of it - I’m not naive in that sense - but there’s no need to put more emphasis on it.

“People already know what’s at stake so getting back to the process and the task at hand is key.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate the win over Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’d be a great accomplishment if we can get it done on Monday and that’s what we’ll be striving to do.”

While they have one eye on the teams behind them, the Rhinos know they can move to within one point of Catalans with a victory at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

That would set up the chance to leapfrog the Dragons in the final round, when Steve McNamara’s side travel to Wigan Warriors and Leeds host Castleford.

Fourth spot would see the Rhinos host a play-off eliminator at Headingley, where they are unbeaten in eight matches.

“Everyone would love to play a home play-off game, that’s for sure,” said Smith.

“It would be a great reward for the fans and the city if we could get a home play-off.

“There’s a lot to do before then but the fans have been so committed and loyal to the team this year through the ups and downs and turbulence with the change of coaches and all that type of stuff. The fans have stayed rock solid.