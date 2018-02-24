Categories for The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards revealed

The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards are open for entries.

Building on the success of the awards inaugural year in 2017, the celebration of rural life and farming boasts 12 different award categories this year.

Bishop Burton College near Beverley is the awards’ overall sponsor.

The deadline for entries across all 12 categories is August 6 and the winners will be announced at a ceremony at Pavilions of Harrogate on October 11.

To enter, please send up to 500 words in support of your entry via email to jayne.lownsbrough@ypn.co.uk or in a letter to Jayne Lownsbrough, Editorial, The Yorkshire Post, No. 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Alternativley, enter online here

HERE ARE THE AWARD CATEGORIES IN FULL

Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Burton College: An inspiring farmer who has gone above and beyond the call of their day to day working life to reconnect the public with how food is produced in Yorkshire.

Farming Business of the Year, sponsored by Silk Law: A farming business from the region that is positively thriving as a productive, progressive and profitable enterprise, giving it a great story to tell.

Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Rural Insurance: A farmer aged 29 and under who has forged a promising start to their career in the industry and has achieved the respect of their peers.

Rural Tourist Attraction: A valuable asset to the local community, this countryside- based attraction will be able to demonstrate its worth to the rural economy and its value in promoting the countryside.

Farm Shop, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Rural England: Two farm shops will receive awards; one smaller-scale and one larger outfit. Both will have been started as farm diversification project and will be able to demonstrate outstanding success as a local employer, sourcing local food and drink, championing Yorkshire produce, and contributing to the rural economy.

Student/Apprentice, sponsored by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society: Whether excelling as part of their studies or whilst serving an apprenticeship, this individual shows they have a bright future in a countryside career.

Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman: A rural business that has grabbed their destiny with both hands and changed the course of their operations by embracing a diversification project that excels in its field and sustains their farming operations.

Professional Services to the Community, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers: Rural businesses need support to wade through the paper work, win planning approval and cope with legislation, this award celebrates the customer excellence in professional services within rural Yorkshire.

Show volunteer: Armies of people give up their time year after year to make sure their local show is a success, from manning the car parks and gates, to running whole livestock and equestrian sections, there are so many individuals who do so much. This award celebrates a volunteer whose contribution is nothing short of outstanding.

Community Group of the Year: A rural-based group that has selflessly and voluntarily contributed to community life in the countryside by bringing people together.

Rural High Street or Rural Retailer: A business or collection of businesses in rural Yorkshire that is a standout success with locals and visitors, and makes a key contribution to the local economy.

Vet of the Year, sponsored by Kettlewell Fuels: Outstanding service and a consummate professional, this is a vet that is held in high regard for their work and manner, whether on the farm or in the surgery.