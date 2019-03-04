Cautious note despite export surge in Mid Yorks

Exports from the area served by Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce topped £30m in the last three months of 2018, it can be revealed.

Leading the way with just under half of the total amount was Huddersfield, whose overall goods exported equated to a value of £13m, closely followed by Wakefield with £9.8m and Halifax with £7.4m.

In a similar vein, January saw £6.8m worth of products exported across the Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield districts - a surprising 55 per cent increase, compared to the £4.4m in December.

However, whilst the January figures were significantly higher than those documented for December - a noticeably quiet exporting month for most, they were in fact 35 per cent lower than those reported in November and 52 per cent lower than October, suggesting a declining trend.

Leah Quarmby, Export Hub Supervisor said: “Despite the impressive overall figures, the 52 per cent decrease throughout the period, suggests that the current political noise surrounding the future of exporting is fuelling fear amongst businesses.”

The top five countries that the region’s companies predominantly export to include Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China and India.