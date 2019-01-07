Cavu Corporate Finance to open Leeds offices

Cavu Corporate Finance is to open an office in Leeds led by former Rothschild and PwC dealmaker Stephen Moore.

Cavu advises mid-market corporates on disposals, acquisitions, debt and equity finance raising and provides strategic counsel to retained clients. It also supports smaller high-growth businesses with potential to access the early stage equity markets.

He joins Shawn Bone, a prominent North East dealmaker who founded Cavu in Newcastle in 2013 and has established the independent advisory firm as a leading provider of expert corporate finance advice.

Mr Moore spent more than a decade at Rothschild, the family-owned investment bank, and joined PwC as partner in 2015 to lead its corporate finance practice in Yorkshire. Mr Bone previously held senior roles at Deloitte, PwC and BTG Corporate Finance in Newcastle and the North East.

Mr Moore said: “Cavu is a term used in aviation and naval circles for ‘Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited’, which means an unrestricted horizon and perfect visibility with no boundaries. It sums up our approach to corporate finance.

“It can be difficult for owners of companies to get truly independent advice when dealing with multi-disciplinary firms offering corporate finance, but also trying to cross-sell audit, tax, diligence or other consulting services.

“Cavu fills an important gap in the market by providing robust and objective advice to companies needing access to private equity and mergers and acquisitions markets, with none of these conflicts.”

Mr Moore is recruiting a core team for the Leeds office in Queen Street while Mr Bone will continue to lead the Newcastle office. Cavu is chaired by David Wilkinson, a former senior partner at Deloitte.

Mr Bone said: “Stephen has an excellent reputation in corporate Yorkshire and we are delighted that he is expanding Cavu’s offering and geographical footprint to help private companies, shareholders, management teams and private equity investors with his proven expertise and extensive funding networks.

“The Leeds business has already got off to a flying start, advising 25sevenIT on its exit to a Horizon Capital portfolio business and the management buy-in of CoolCare Ltd from LNT Group. Out of Newcastle we have advised on some of the most significant deals in the North East region, including the Elysian Capital investment in Fastflow, the Synova Capital investment into Fairstone and the LDC investment into Patrick Parsons. The pipeline is looking strong right across the regions with more deal completions expected in January and these are exciting times for Cavu.

“There is more finance available than ever before to companies with growth potential and we are committed to helping them achieve their ambitions by connecting them with the right funds to create wealth and employment across Yorkshire and the North East.”