CCTV appeal after assaults at Harrogate bar

A man suffered cuts and bruises and a woman was "inappropriately touched" in assaults at a town centre bar.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents at Revolution de Cuba bar in Harrogate.

CCTV image.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 34-year-old woman from the Leeds area was inappropriately touched by a man in the venue at around midnight on Friday, February 9.

"The same man then assaulted a 33-year-old-man from the Leeds area, pushing him to the ground, causing the victim to sustain a cut nose, bruising around his eye, a swollen neck and cuts to his arm."

Witnesses should call the police on 101 with crime reference number 12180023043