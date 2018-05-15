CCTV appeal after 'attempted burglary' at house in Leeds

Have your say

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged attempt to burgle a house.

The have issued a CCTV image following an incident on Moor Grange Drive, West Park.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at 1.18am on Friday, April 6, when a male approached the property and tried the front door handle.

"The male did not get inside and nothing was taken during the incident."

"Anyone who recognises the male pictured or has information about the crime is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180216426."