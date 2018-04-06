CCTV appeal after Batley Tesco theft

Police have asked for the public's help to identify two people in connection with a theft in Batley more than two months ago.

West Yorkshire Police did not say what items were stolen from Tesco Express on Bradford Road on January 29.

West Yorkshire Police

But Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “We would like to trace these two individuals as we believe they may be able to help us with our investigation”

They released images from CCTV footage today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180048571 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.