CCTV appeal after house burglary in York

Stolen bank cards were used to buy goods following a house burglary.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a break-in in the Huntington area of York on Wednesday, October 10.

Police image

North Yorkshire Police said a male suspect gained entry through a rear door at around 10pm and took valuables from the house at The Old Village.

A police spokesperson said: "Bank cards obtained from the burglary were then used using contactless technology within stores throughout York.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the man pictured in the CCTV still as officers believe he may have important information that could assist their investigation."