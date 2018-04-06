CCTV appeal after knife and hammer robbery at Leeds Harehills shop

Four robbers burst into a Leeds shop and threatened the cashier with a knife and a hammer before snatching alcohol, tobacco and cash.

Police have today released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

It took place at the Harehills Mini Mart on Harehills Lane at around 7.30pm on March 1.

In an appeal, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Four men entered the store and threatened the cashier with a knife and a hammer before taking alcohol, tobacco and cash.

"They are believed to have subsequently made away via Nowell Grove.

"A short time before the robbery, four men also entered a nearby shop.

"Officers would like the public’s help in identifying those captured on the store's CCTV."

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the people in the footage is asked to contact the non-emergency police number 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.